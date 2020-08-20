Loading articles...

Portland protesters gather at federal immigration building

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities declared an unlawful assembly at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Portland police said Wednesday night that people were ordered to disperse.

Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire.

The fire was at the Multnomah County Building. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot outside the county building after demonstrators in a crowd of about 200 started fires in dumpsters, used rocks to smash first floor windows and tossed burning material inside, police said.

Demonstrations in which fires have been set, objects have been thrown and police have fired “crowd control munitions” have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of a police union headquarters building and last month clashed for weeks with federal agents dispatched to protect a U.S. courthouse targeted by protesters.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:48 PM
Vehicle fire clean-up #EB401 east of Dixie collectors, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 AM
And grab the jacket or hoodie too! A bit of a brrrr this morning! Tune to 680News 📻for traffic and weather together…
Latest Weather
Read more