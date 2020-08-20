Loading articles...

Polish foreign minister resigns in pre-announced move

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas,left, and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz greet each other with an elbow bump, used instead of a handshake during the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s foreign minister announced his resignation Thursday in the fourth high-level departure this week from the country’s right-wing government.

Jacek Czaputowicz had said last month that he was expecting to leave the government as part of a reshuffle following the recent reelection of President Andrzej Duda, who is closely allied with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government.

Czaputowicz said in July that he wasn’t under pressure to go.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said: “The minister previously stated that after the presidential election is a good time to change the head of Polish diplomacy and expressed the conviction that his successor will continue the current line and foster further strengthening of Poland’s position in the international arena.”

Czaputowicz’s resignation follows the departures this week of the health minister, his deputy and the deputy minister of digitization.

Last weekend, he hosted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Warsaw to sign a deal deepening Polish-American defenceco-operation.

The Associated Press



