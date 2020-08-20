Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Polish foreign minister resigns in pre-announced move
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 5:56 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas,left, and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz greet each other with an elbow bump, used instead of a handshake during the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, June 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s foreign minister announced his resignation Thursday in the fourth high-level departure this week from the country’s right-wing government.
Jacek Czaputowicz had said last month that he was expecting to leave the government as part of a reshuffle following the recent reelection of President Andrzej Duda, who is closely allied with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government.
Czaputowicz said in July that he wasn’t under pressure to go.
On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said: “The minister previously stated that after the presidential election is a good time to change the head of Polish diplomacy and expressed the conviction that his successor will continue the current line and foster further strengthening of Poland’s position in the international arena.”
Czaputowicz’s resignation follows the departures this week of the health minister, his deputy and the deputy minister of digitization.
Last weekend, he hosted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Warsaw to sign a deal deepening Polish-American defenceco-operation.