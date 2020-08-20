Party leaders are refining their messaging as New Brunswick campaign enters day 3

FREDERICTON — Party leaders are beginning to define themselves to voters as New Brunswick’s election campaign enters its third day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is positioning himself as consistent and trustworthy, and as someone focused on making New Brunswickers more prosperous.

Higgs takes his campaign to Bouctouche today, on the coast of the Northumberland Strait.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is trying to make the case that he can negotiate real gains for the province with the Liberals in Ottawa as opposed to Higgs, who he says picks useless fights with the federal government.

Vickers is in Grand Falls today, located by the border with Maine.

On Wednesday, Higgs and Vickers talked economic development while Green leader David Coon promised more funding for public transit, and Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance said he’ll extend car registrations to three years instead of one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press