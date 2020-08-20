Loading articles...

Nielsen says 22.8 million watched convention's third night

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Television viewership Wednesday for the third night of the Democrats’ virtual convention, which featured speeches by vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama, rose to 22.8 million viewers.

The Nielsen company said the Democrats reached 19.7 million for Monday’s first night and 19.2 million for the second night.

Four years ago, the third night of Hillary Clinton’s nominating convention was seen by 24.4 million viewers.

There was no immediate estimate of people who streamed the convention online. Democrats say their program was designed with online viewing in mind, both as a complete event or in highlights.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner at Park Lawn - left lane blocked with a collision. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Getting hotter and muggier going into the weekend in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more