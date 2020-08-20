Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Many Yukon students head back to class for the first time since pandemic hit
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 10:15 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
WHITEHORSE — Students in many parts of Yukon are heading back to class for the first day of the new school year.
All kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Whitehorse are in class, while the Robert Service School in Dawson, and schools in Carmacks and Teslin also begin the year.
Schools in other rural communities resume next week or in early September.
This is the first time Yukon students have been in classrooms since the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools in March.
Each school has individual operating plans, which include more spacing for students.
School buses are running but physical distancing means more of them are carrying fewer students, and health officials are encouraging families to handle their own transportation needs this year. (CKRW)
This report from the Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020