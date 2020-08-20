Loading articles...

Man killed in North York shooting

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 9:18 pm EDT

A man is dead following a shooting in North York.

Police say they were called to Harrison Garden Boulevard near Yonge Street and Highway 401 just before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No suspect details are available at this time.

The incident comes in the wake of a spate of shootings Wednesday night that sent a total of six people to hospital.

