Man arrested in slaying of girl who was playing in dollhouse

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

The girl, Trinity Randolph, was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse when she was shot last week, a family member told The Courier Journal.

Evan Ross, 28, of Louisville was charged Wednesday night with two counts of facilitation of murder, news outlets reported, citing an arrest citation.

Trinity and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 14 at their home in Louisville, officials said.

Police said in the arrest citation that officers reviewed surveillance video near the shooting scene and found a vehicle suspected to be involved. The vehicle belonged to Ross, the citation said. Authorities have not released additional about the shooting, including a possible motive.

Rapper and businessman Master P has said he would pay for the girl’s funeral, which is scheduled for Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ross has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The Associated Press

