Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Dallas-area factory
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 6:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
Employees at Ameritech Millworks watch a wall of flames as fire crews battle a massive blaze in an industrial area of Grand Prairie, Texas, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. A large fire continues to burn at a Dallas-area factory that makes trash bags and other plastics. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries in the fire at the Poly-America factory. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Firefighters doused the last hot spot Thursday after a massive fire a day earlier at a Dallas-area plastics factory sent a dense column of toxic black smoke over North Texas, officials said.
The last of the fire at the Poly-America plant in Grand Prairie, which started early Wednesday, was extinguished Thursday afternoon, said Grand Prairie Fire Department spokeswoman Claudia Garibay. Damage was confined to plastic sheets stored in a yard downwind from the plant building, which wasn’t damaged, she said.
Fire officials have said a power line fell in a storage yard, igniting plastic sheeting. Garibay said the cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting, according to the company’s website.