Durham police seek suspect in Tim Hortons robbery

Durham police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Whitby.

Police say just before 9 p.m. on July 16, the male suspect entered a Tim Hortons store on Dundas Street near McQuay Boulevard.

The man, who was dressed in construction clothing, brandished a handgun and made a demand for cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect is male, Black, six-feet-tall and approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, a hat and surgical mask covering his face.

The suspect fled in a white, four-door 2016 to 2020 Nissan Maxima.