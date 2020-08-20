Loading articles...

China Commerce Ministry: Trade talks with US coming soon

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

BEIJING — A Chinese Commerce Ministry official said Thursday that talks with the U.S. on a trade agreement that were postponed last week will be held “soon.”

The unnamed ministry official said the two sides had decided to hold the talks in coming days. the official gave no further details.

The ”Phase 1? agreement set in January, which brought a truce in a punishing tariff war between the two biggest economies, called for talks to be held after six months.

Those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the talks that were cancelled last weekend were to be held online.

The Associated Press

