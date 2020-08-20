Loading articles...

Bail hearing being held for man charged in Brampton car crash that killed mother, 3 daughters

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on June 18, 2020.

A video bail hearing is being held today for the man charged in a car crash that killed a Brampton mother and her three young daughters in June.

Brady Robertson, 20, of Caledon is facing four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as one count of dangerous operation connected to an unrelated incident in Caledon two days prior to the crash. The hearing could last up to two days.

Peel police allege Robertson was driving at “a very high rate of speed” when he collided with a Volkswagen at Torbram and Countryside Drives

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were all killed in the crash.

Ciasullo’s sister is planning on holding a rally outside the courthouse where the bail hearing is being held, starting at 10 a.m.

Ontario’s police watchdog is also investigating into the fatal collision.

The Special Investigations Unit has said a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident.

 

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Kipling - watch out for metal debris reported in three right lanes and a stalled vehicle on the shoulder…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:40 AM
Good Thursday morning! High pressure slides further east, still lots of ☀️ today but we are on the warmer side now…
Latest Weather
Read more