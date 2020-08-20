Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bail hearing being held for man charged in Brampton car crash that killed mother, 3 daughters
by News staff
Posted Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am EDT
Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on June 18, 2020.
A video bail hearing is being held today for the man charged in a car crash that killed a Brampton mother and her three young daughters in June.
Brady Robertson, 20, of Caledon is facing four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as one count of dangerous operation connected to an unrelated incident in Caledon two days prior to the crash. The hearing could last up to two days.
Peel police allege Robertson was driving at “a very high rate of speed” when he collided with a Volkswagen at Torbram and Countryside Drives
Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were all killed in the crash.
Ciasullo’s sister is planning on holding a rally outside the courthouse where the bail hearing is being held, starting at 10 a.m.
Ontario’s police watchdog is also investigating into the fatal collision.
The Special Investigations Unit has said a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident.