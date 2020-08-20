Bail hearing being held for man charged in Brampton car crash that killed mother, 3 daughters

A video bail hearing is being held today for the man charged in a car crash that killed a Brampton mother and her three young daughters in June.

Brady Robertson, 20, of Caledon is facing four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death as well as one count of dangerous operation connected to an unrelated incident in Caledon two days prior to the crash. The hearing could last up to two days.

Peel police allege Robertson was driving at “a very high rate of speed” when he collided with a Volkswagen at Torbram and Countryside Drives

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were all killed in the crash.

Ciasullo’s sister is planning on holding a rally outside the courthouse where the bail hearing is being held, starting at 10 a.m.

Ontario’s police watchdog is also investigating into the fatal collision.

The Special Investigations Unit has said a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident.