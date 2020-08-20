Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Advocates hope Ottawa expands, renews electric car rebate program
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 2:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
A car is charged at a charge station for electric vehicles on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Electric-car advocates are pushing Ottawa to put more money into its zero-emission vehicle rebate program and expand it to include used cars in the next federal budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Electric car advocates are pushing Ottawa to put more money into its zero-emission vehicle rebate program and expand it to include used cars in the next federal budget.
Transport Canada officials say 75 per cent of the $300-million program has already been spoken for, just 15 months into its three-year mandate.
The rebate now provides up to $5,000 off the purchase or lease of many new fully electric or hybrid-electric vehicles in a bid to help even out of the price difference between them and traditional, gas-powered models.
Electric Mobility Canada wants Ottawa to expand the program to include used cars and to increase the maximum purchase price of the cars that qualify for a rebate as more expensive SUVs and pick-up trucks are set to start coming onto the market.
Cara Clairman, CEO of the non-profit advocacy group Plug’n Drive, says she hopes Ottawa will provide more money for rebates when the current allotment runs out because they are making a difference.
Electric vehicle sales now amount to about four per cent of all passenger vehicles sold, up from about two per cent in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.