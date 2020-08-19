Loading articles...

World's top shipper says outlook for trade uncertain

Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

COPENHAGEN — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that its business dropped slightly in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt global demand.

The Copenhagen-based group said its revenue declined by 6.5% to $9 billion compared with the same quarter last year. Its profit fell to $443 million from $520 million for the same period last year.

CEO Soeren Skou said the results were strong considering the economic conditions. “We are well positioned to financially and strategically come out stronger of the crisis.”

In a statement, the group said its full-year outlook contained “high uncertainties” related to the pandemic and “does not take into consideration a material second lockdown phase.”

It expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be between $6 billion and $ 7 billion before restructuring and integration costs.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:53 AM
COLLISION - #WB401 collectors west of Port Union. Two lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Rather cool morning temperatures but plenty of sunshine today 😎Summer heat and humidity ret…
Latest Weather
Read more