Woman struck and killed by vehicle at No Frills in Oshawa

File photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. CITYNEWS

Durham regional police say a woman in her 80s who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a No Frills in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Police tweeted that the woman was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived at the scene near Simcoe and Beatrice streets around 3:30 p.m.

She was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and an investigation is underway.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

