US deports 127 recovered coronavirus detainees to Guatemala

Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

GUATEMALA CITY — The Guatemalan government said Wednesday that the Unites States has deported 127 detained migrants who had suffered from COVID-19 but recovered.

Previous U.S. deportation flights were criticized for deporting people with apparently active cases of the disease to Central America.

But Guatemala’s Immigration Institute said the migrants who arrived Wednesday aboard a deportation flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, had medical certificates saying they no longer had the virus.

Still, Guatemala announced that all would be housed at a hotel for a two-day observation period.

Since April 1, 4,392 Guatemalans have been deported from the United States and kept in preventative quarantine upon arrival.

The Associated Press

