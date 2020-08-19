Up to 6 injured in multiple shootings across city

As many as six people have been injured in multiple shooting across the north end of the city.

Police say they were called to the area of Shoreham Court and Jane Street just before 8 p.m. where three victims were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police did confirm a number of shell casings have been located but have not provided any suspect information.

Elsewhere, three more people have been injured in two separate shootings that took place just 10 minutes apart in Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive around 6:15 p.m. following reports two people had been shot. The severity of their injuries is not known.

Numerous evidence markers can be seen scattered along the ground in the driveway of an apartment complex

Then, about two kilometres away police were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Pittsboro Drive where they discovered shell casings on the ground. Police say the lone victim contacted them from the hospital.

Police would not confirm if the two shootings are connected.



Shell casings are identified after police respond to a shooting on Pittsboro Drive near Marting Grove Road