Trudeau promises roadmap following prorogation and cabinet reshuffle

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to come back with a new throne speech next month to reset his Liberal government’s agenda in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau said Tuesday he had asked Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to prorogue Parliament, adding it will return Sept. 23.

Conservative members of Parliament are scheduled to hold a news conference on the prorogation and the WE Charity controversy later today.

The prorogation comes on the heels of Bill Morneau’s resignation as finance minister, and appointment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to replace him in a mini-cabinet shuffle Tuesday at Rideau Hall.

Trudeau’s move will reset the legislative agenda, shutting down committees — along with their probes of the WE Charity controversy — and clearing away any unfinished work.

The prime minister is also promising a long-term recovery plan and a roadmap to rebuilding the economy and addressing societal inequities the pandemic and shutdown laid bare.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press