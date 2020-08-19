Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statistics Canada to release inflation figures for July
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 19, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will say today what the country’s inflation barometer read in July.
The consumer price index was up 0.7 per cent in June compared with a year earlier, following two months of negative readings.
The turnaround from May to June matched the fastest acceleration in the so-called headline inflation reading since March 2011, but still left the measure well below the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target.
The jump to July isn’t expected to be as sharp.
Financial data firm Refinitiv says the average economist estimate is for a year-over-year increase of 0.5 per cent.
The Bank of Canada forecast last month that annual inflation will be 0.6 per cent this year and vowed to maintain its key interest rate at the lower limit of 0.25 per cent until inflation hits the central bank’s two per cent target.
