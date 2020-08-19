Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite edges lower, loonie tops 76 cents US in early trading

Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Losses in the materials sector weighed on Canada’s main stock index, which edged lower in early trading, while the loonie topped 76 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.56 points at 16,617.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.52 points at 27,868.59. The S&P 500 index was up 4.22 points at 3,394.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.68 points at 11,201.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.12 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down 26 cents at US$42.86 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down nearly two cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.10 at US$2,001.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

