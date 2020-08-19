Man shot multiple times near Jane and Hwy. 401

A man believed to be in his 30s is in hospital after a shooting near Jane Street and Highway 401 overnight.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Fallstaff Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday after several people reported hearing gunshots and people screaming.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the area. Police believe three suspects shot over two dozen bullets in the direction of the building’s lobby.

Witnesses reported seeing a black van in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are investigating if this vehicle was used by the suspects to flee the area.