Loading articles...

Man shot multiple times near Jane and Hwy. 401

Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 6:12 am EDT

Police tape off an apartment building on Fallstaff Avenue after a man was shot multiple times on Aug. 18, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man believed to be in his 30s is in hospital after a shooting near Jane Street and Highway 401 overnight.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Fallstaff Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday after several people reported hearing gunshots and people screaming.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the area. Police believe three suspects shot over two dozen bullets in the direction of the building’s lobby.

Witnesses reported seeing a black van in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are investigating if this vehicle was used by the suspects to flee the area.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB 400 app. Sheppard. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
And grab the jacket or hoodie too! A bit of a brrrr this morning! Tune to 680News 📻for traffic and weather together…
Latest Weather
Read more