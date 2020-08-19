Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Opposition parties decry black ink in WE documents, allege continuing coverup
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 19, 2020 4:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre holds up redacted documents during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The documents were tabled by the Government at the House of Commons Finance Committee. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Opposition parties are taking issue with the black ink applied to many of the thousands of pages of newly released documents about the WE Charity controversy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the documents released to MPs on the House of Commons finance committee Tuesday as he announced the prorogation of Parliament.
They contain numerous email exchanges between federal civil servants, political staff and WE Charity officials about the plan to have the organization run a multimillion-dollar student-volunteer program.
Yet many of the more than 5,000 pages have been either partly or fully redacted.
Canada’s top civil servant, Ian Shugart, says this was done in accordance with the finance committee’s own decision to protect cabinet secrets and personal information.
But Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says the blacked-out portions raise many questions about the WE controversy — and that the committee cannot seek answers now that the prorogation has shut down their investigations.
NDP finance critic Peter Julian is writing a letter to the chair of the finance committee, Liberal MP Wayne Easter, arguing the censorship has gone too far.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.