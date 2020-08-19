Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nova Scotia RCMP release new information in search for missing Cape Breton teen
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 19, 2020 12:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
CAPE BRETON, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP are releasing new information in the hopes of finding a 14-year-old Cape Breton girl who has not been seen since last Thursday.
Eskasoni RCMP said today that Mary (Molly) Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle.
The teen was last seen around 4 p.m. Aug. 13 in Eskasoni. She is described as Indigenous, 5 feet 1 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, a rose tattoo on her left forearm and could be wearing glasses.
Doyle, who is from Mira Gut, is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.
RCMP say the pair may be travelling on red or green ATVs.
They’re continuing to search the Cape Breton area by land and helicopter, and are asking anyone who sees Martin to contact authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.