New TDSB plan cuts class sizes in neighbourhoods at highest risk of coronavirus

Canada’s largest school board has proposed a new back-to-school plan that will reduce class sizes only in elementary schools located in Toronto neighbourhoods at the highest risk of COVID-19.

Toronto District School Board had initially proposed a plan to cut class sizes in all of its elementary schools, but that was rejected by the Ontario government last week because it also shortened the school day by 48 minutes.

TDSB chairman Alexander Brown said under the new plan, the board would lease additional space and hire more teachers to limit the number of students in the classroom. The money would come from the board’s reserve funds.

The latest plan has been presented to board trustees, who are expected to make a final decision on Thursday. The plan may still need the province’s approval.

Brown said the board and the Progressive Conservative government have different ideas of what the return to school should look like, with the board focusing on smaller class sizes and the province taking a hard line on maintaining daily in-class time.

“We have a small number of resources and we’re trying to do the best we can with it,” he said. “I’m still going to remain optimistic that we can do this well.”

The new TDSB plan, regardless of which option is selected, will mean students have a 300-minute school day, as requested by the government.

“We thought a little bit of flexibility on that at the beginning might be a way to make sure that people feel confident about having their children come back to the school environment,” Brown said of the board’s initial proposal.

“(Parents) want to feel as safe and secure about this. I’m not sure that we’re going to be able to provide that level of confidence,” he added.

Late Tuesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce told school boards that they would be allowed to stagger the start of school over the first two weeks of the year.

“If there are changes to the staggered reopening, we ask boards to clearly communicate this to their parent community,” Lecce said in the memo to boards.

Previously, the government had told boards that they could stagger the start of school over the first week of the year if they felt it would help improve safety.

Brown said the board will also use the first two weeks of the academic year to stagger the start of school.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,972.

That includes 2,792 deaths – down one from the previous day due to a duplicate entry that was removed during a data cleanup, according to the province.

There were also 89 newly resolved cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 37,215.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health regions reported five or fewer new cases on Wednesday, while 17 reported none.