Man charged with murder after body found in burned out Scarborough apartment

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police have laid charges in connection to the death of a Toronto man found in a burned-out Scarborough apartment back in May.

Fire crews were first called to the two-alarm blaze at a building on Gilder Drive in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. May 16.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the second floor unit of the 19 storey building and after managing to get the fire under control, the body was discovered.

Following a post-mortem, investigators determined the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Jomo Hendricks of Toronto.

Reuben Tabnor, 31, of Toronto was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in court via video on Wednesday.

