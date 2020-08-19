Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Holland, Gillham score wins in Alaska legislative races
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 19, 2020 3:38 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel lost her Republican primary Tuesday from a challenger critical of her leadership style.
Roger Holland said he did not think he could definitively say he had won until next week, when election officials count absentee ballots. But he said he felt great late Tuesday.
Giessel, who is from Anchorage and was first elected to the Senate in 2010, did not immediately return a phone message.
Meanwhile, Ronald Gillham of Soldotna won the Republican primary for the House seat that was held by the late-Rep. Gary Knopp. Knopp died in a plane crash last month.
Gillham’s name was among three sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration for an appointment to the seat. Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner on Monday said the office did not have comment on the vacancy.