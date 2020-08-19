Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock higher

Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was up 1.20 cents at $5.1060 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 3.40 cents at $3.2560 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 1.20 cents at $2.7020 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose 4.40 cents at 9.1740 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained .0055 cent at $1.0752 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .0045 cent $1.4380 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .0030 cent at .5190 pound.

The Associated Press

