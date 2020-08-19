Loading articles...

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Caledon

Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 9:32 am EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. TWITTER/OPP

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Caledon.

Provincial police say a car and a dump truck collided at Highway 10 and Olde Base Line just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

