Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Day 2 of New Brunswick election campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 19, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks with journalists after calling an election following a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The election will be held September 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
FREDERICTON — Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Moncton today on the second day of New Brunswick’s election campaign.
Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be campaigning in Saint John.
On Tuesday, Vickers rolled out his party’s latest candidate — former Tory deputy premier Robert Gauvin.
Gauvin quit Higgs’ party in February to sit as an Independent in protest of a plan that would have resulted in closures of some emergency rooms in rural hospitals.
The Liberal member for Saint John Harbour, former city councillor Gerry Lowe, said Tuesday he won’t run again, calling his decision to enter provincial politics in 2018 a “gigantic mistake.”
Higgs announced on Tuesday efforts to improve mental health and addiction services if his Progressive Conservative government is re-elected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.