Cape Breton man's $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 19, 2020 12:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 19, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye hold their cheque after winning the lottery for the second time during a presentation ceremony in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. A Cape Breton man has unbelievably struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years collecting $17.4-million in a Lotto 6-49 draw. Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their prize by Atlantic Lottery officials. Lillington's Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette
HALIFAX — A Cape Breton man has struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years.
Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.
Lillington’s Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013.
The 70-year-old retired Parks Canada worker says it’s hard to believe his win given the odds of winning once — let alone twice.
Lillington says his first win set the couple up well for retirement and allowed them to travel and purchase things such as a new home and vehicles.
He says the new windfall will go towards caring for their five children and six grandchildren.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.