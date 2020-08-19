Loading articles...

Annual inflation rate up 0.1% in July

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index was up 0.1 per cent in July compared with a year ago as gasoline prices were down nearly 15 per cent.

The annual inflation rate compared with a reading of 0.7 per cent in June.



