AK-Uncontested

By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Alaska.
U.S. Senate
Dan Sullivan (i), GOP
State Senate – District D
Thomas Lamb, NP
State Senate – District F
Stephany Jeffers, Udl
State Senate – District F
Shelley Hughes (i), GOP
State Senate – District H
Bill Wielechowski (i), Dem
State Senate – District H
Madeleine Gaiser, GOP
State Senate – District J
Tom Begich (i), Dem
State Senate – District L
Roselynn Cacy, Dem
State Senate – District P
Greg Madden, AKI
State Senate – District T
Donny Olson (i), Dem
State House – District 1
Bart Lebon (i), GOP
State House – District 2
Jeremiah Youmans, Dem
State House – District 3
Glenn Prax (i), GOP
State House – District 4
Grier Hopkins (i), Dem
State House – District 4
Keith Kurber, GOP
State House – District 5
Kevin McKinley, GOP
State House – District 6
Julia Hnilicka, Dem
State House – District 8
Alma Hartley, Dem
State House – District 9
Bill Johnson, Dem
State House – District 10
Monica Stein-Olson, Dem
State House – District 11
Andrea Hackbarth, Dem
State House – District 12
Danny Gray, NP
State House – District 12
Cathy Tilton (i), GOP
State House – District 13
James Canitz, Dem
State House – District 14
Bruce Batten, Dem
State House – District 14
Kelly Merrick (i), GOP
State House – District 16
Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem
State House – District 17
Andy Josephson (i), Dem
State House – District 18
Harriet Drummond (i), Dem
State House – District 19
Geran Tarr (i), Dem
State House – District 20
Zack Fields (i), Dem
State House – District 21
Matt Claman (i), Dem
State House – District 21
Lynette Largent, GOP
State House – District 22
Sara Rasmussen (i), GOP
State House – District 24
Sue Levi, Dem
State House – District 26
Laddie Shaw (i), GOP
State House – District 27
Liz Snyder, Dem
State House – District 27
Lance Pruitt (i), GOP
State House – District 28
Adam Lees, Dem
State House – District 29
Benjamin Carpenter (i), GOP
State House – District 31
Sarah Vance (i), GOP
State House – District 32
Louise Stutes (i), GOP
State House – District 33
Sara Hannan (i), Dem
State House – District 34
Andrea Story (i), Dem
State House – District 35
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem
State House – District 36
Leslie Becker, GOP
State House – District 37
Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl
State House – District 38
Tiffany Zulkosky (i), Dem
State House – District 39
Dan Holmes, GOP
State House – District 40
Elizabeth Ferguson, Dem
