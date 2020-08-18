Loading articles...

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

2. Choppy Water by Stuart Woods

3. Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand & Omid Scobie

4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

5. The Midwife Murders by James Patterson & Richard DiLallo

6. Caste (Oprah’s Book Club) by Isabel Wilkerson

7. A Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke

8. Near Dark by Brad Thor

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Associated Press

