The Latest: Cammack wins primary for seat vacated by Yoho

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on the 2020 primary elections (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Kat Cammack has won the GOP primary for the Florida congressional seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

The 32-year-old Cammack owns a political consulting firm and previously served as Yoho’s deputy chief of staff and his former campaign manager. She prominently featured her connection to Yoho during the campaign.

Cammack beat a Republican field of 10 candidates and is likely to be the next member of Congress for District 3, a firmly Republican north Florida district that runs from Ocala to just south of Jacksonville.

Yoho opted not to seek reelection after four terms in Congress. A supporter of term limits, he stuck to an original campaign pledge to serve only eight years. In each of his four elections, he easily beat his Democratic opponents.

Cammack will face Democrat Adam Christensen, Philip Dodds or Tom Wells in November.

The Associated Press

