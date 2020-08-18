Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Cammack wins primary for seat vacated by Yoho
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 18, 2020 9:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on the 2020 primary elections (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
Kat Cammack has won the GOP primary for the Florida congressional seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.
The 32-year-old Cammack owns a political consulting firm and previously served as Yoho’s deputy chief of staff and his former campaign manager. She prominently featured her connection to Yoho during the campaign.
Cammack beat a Republican field of 10 candidates and is likely to be the next member of Congress for District 3, a firmly Republican north Florida district that runs from Ocala to just south of Jacksonville.
Yoho opted not to seek reelection after four terms in Congress. A supporter of term limits, he stuck to an original campaign pledge to serve only eight years. In each of his four elections, he easily beat his Democratic opponents.
Cammack will face Democrat Adam Christensen, Philip Dodds or Tom Wells in November.