Some quotes on the Liberal cabinet shuffle and prorogation of Parliament

OTTAWA — “This is our chance to build a more resilient Canada, a Canada that is healthier and safer, greener and more competitive, a Canada that is more welcoming and more fair. This is our moment to change the future for the better. We can’t afford to miss it, because this window of opportunity won’t be open for long.”

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“We need to reset the approach of this government for a recovery, to build back better. And those are big, important decisions. And we need to present that to Parliament, and gain the confidence of Parliament to move forward on this ambitious plan.”

— Trudeau on the coming throne speech

“Absolutely.”

— Trudeau on whether he intends to run in the next election

“Shutting down Parliament in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis, with a planned sitting next week and committees working hard to get answers and solutions for Canadians, is wrong. Canadians shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for Mr. Trudeau’s scandals.”

— NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

“It’s about time that we broke that glass ceiling.”

— Chrystia Freeland on becoming Canada’s first female federal finance minister

“The Liberal government is corrupt. It’s not gonna solve the problem.”

— Luda Pal, who lives in Freeland’s Toronto riding, on the new finance minister

