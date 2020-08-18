SIU investigating after man Tasered twice by police, shot with anti-riot weapon

The man was Tasered again and an officer fired what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield, which fires non-lethal rounds

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 24-year-old man was Tasered twice by police and shot with an anti-riot weapon in Vaughan.

York regional police were called to Bakersfield Park around 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a man armed with a weapon.

The police watchdog said there was an interaction and an officer Tasered the man.

The man then ran away, at which point there was a second interaction with officers.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital where he was found to be suffering from a serious injury.