SIU investigating after man Tasered twice by police, shot with anti-riot weapon
by News staff
Posted Aug 18, 2020 8:27 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on August 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker
Summary
The police watchdog said there was an interaction and an officer Tasered the man
The man was Tasered again and an officer fired what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield, which fires non-lethal rounds
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 24-year-old man was Tasered twice by police and shot with an anti-riot weapon in Vaughan.
York regional police were called to Bakersfield Park around 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a man armed with a weapon.
The police watchdog said there was an interaction and an officer Tasered the man.
The man then ran away, at which point there was a second interaction with officers.
The man was Tasered again and an officer fired what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield, which fires non-lethal rounds.
The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital where he was found to be suffering from a serious injury.
