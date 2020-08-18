Loading articles...

SIU investigating after man Tasered twice by police, shot with anti-riot weapon

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on August 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker
Summary

The police watchdog said there was an interaction and an officer Tasered the man

The man was Tasered again and an officer fired what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield, which fires non-lethal rounds

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 24-year-old man was Tasered twice by police and shot with an anti-riot weapon in Vaughan.

York regional police were called to Bakersfield Park around 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a man armed with a weapon.

The police watchdog said there was an interaction and an officer Tasered the man.

The man then ran away, at which point there was a second interaction with officers.

The man was Tasered again and an officer fired what is called an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield, which fires non-lethal rounds.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital where he was found to be suffering from a serious injury.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - TorontoBound QEW on the downside of the Burlington Skyway. #TBQEW #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Not quite as active as yesterday but still the chance of some showers today. Your full…
Latest Weather
Read more