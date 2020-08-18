Sentencing hearing for father of toddler found dead outside Edmonton church

EDMONTON — A sentencing hearing is being held today for a man who was convicted of manslaughter in his young son’s death.

Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found outside Edmonton’s Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.

Both Crier and Mack were found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice David Labrenz has already said he will reduce Crier’s overall, because he’s been assaulted in jail and spends much of his time segregated in protective custody.

Mack has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for her role in the child’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020

