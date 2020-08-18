Second teenager charged in connection to alleged Brampton homicide: police

Peel police say they have arrested and charged a second teenager in connection to the alleged homicide of Surajdeep Singh in a Brampton neighbourhood last week.

On the afternoon of Aug. 13, police said the 22-year-old Brampton man was found with “obvious signs of trauma” on a pathway by a passerby in the Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate area.

Peel paramedics rushed Singh to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Surajdeep Singh was a young man with a bright future. He was simply trying to return to his residence from his place of worship, when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack that tragically took him away from his family” said Martin Ottaway, superintendent in charge of investigative services last week.

On Aug. 14, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the alleged incident, police said.

On Monday, police said they arrested a second 16-year-old Brampton boy. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Because both of the boys are underage, so they cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No other suspects are being sought in this investigation, police said.