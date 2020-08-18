Ontario boards can have staggered start to new school year: ministry memo

Ontario school boards now have the option to have a staggered start to the new school year, a government memo released Tuesday said.

“We are pleased to announce that boards can stagger their reopening over the first two weeks of school where this approach would enhance the health and safety preparedness,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

He said this staggered approach will allow boards the option to have different grades to return on different days.

Lecce added this will help students adapt to new health and safety practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“School boards should consult with their local public health and do not need to seek ministry approval or an adjustment to previously approved school calendars should they choose to adopt this approach,” he said.