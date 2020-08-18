Loading articles...

Ontario boards can have staggered start to new school year: ministry memo

General view of Toronto District School Board head office in North York, Ontario on April 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Ontario school boards now have the option to have a staggered start to the new school year, a government memo released Tuesday said.

“We are pleased to announce that boards can stagger their reopening over the first two weeks of school where this approach would enhance the health and safety preparedness,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

He said this staggered approach will allow boards the option to have different grades to return on different days.

Lecce added this will help students adapt to new health and safety practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“School boards should consult with their local public health and do not need to seek ministry approval or an adjustment to previously approved school calendars should they choose to adopt this approach,” he said.

 

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle NB 410 approaching Clark - left lane blocked, HOV lane partially blocked. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:44 PM
Some showers to the north sinking south into #Toronto. The 416 will be in the clear by about 5p-6p
Latest Weather
Read more