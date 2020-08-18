Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario boards can have staggered start to new school year: ministry memo
by News Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2020 6:46 pm EDT
General view of Toronto District School Board head office in North York, Ontario on April 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan
Ontario school boards now have the option to have a staggered start to the new school year, a government memo released Tuesday said.
“We are pleased to announce that boards can stagger their reopening over the first two weeks of school where this approach would enhance the health and safety preparedness,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
He said this staggered approach will allow boards the option to have different grades to return on different days.
Lecce added this will help students adapt to new health and safety practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“School boards should consult with their local public health and do not need to seek ministry approval or an adjustment to previously approved school calendars should they choose to adopt this approach,” he said.