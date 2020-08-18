Loading articles...

Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

MOSCOW — A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission.

It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn’t identify him.

Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government.

The Associated Press

