What does the future of dining out look like?

In today’s Big Story podcast, in most places, restaurants can reopen for indoor dining—with a whole lot of restrictions. But with limited seating available, it’s going to be impossible for most places to sustain their business on diners alone. And most of us don’t feel great about going right back to a restaurant anyway. So…what next?

As awful as COVID-19 has been for the hospitality industry, it has merely accelerated some longtime trends like to move to delivery and takeout, the phenomenon of Ghost Kitchens and other, more creative, ways of doing business. So what will the restaurants that survive the pandemic look like when life returns to normal?

GUEST: Corey Mintz, food reporter

