Province makes push to move forward with Scarborough Subway Extension

When it comes to the Scarborough Subway Extension, Premier Doug Ford has tunnel vision.

Ford’s government announced Tuesday that it’s issuing requests for proposals to advance tunnelling work on the long-awaiting transit project.

The requests for proposals will be sent in the coming days, the province said.

“After waiting over 30 years for a subway, our government is taking another critical step forward to build the improved, three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension for the people of Scarborough,” Premier Ford said during an announcement Tuesday alongside Associate Minister of Transportation, Kinga Surma.

“This project will create thousands of jobs, drive housing development, and triple the daily ridership to help reduce congestion and cut travel times for riders and commuters.”

To expedite work on the Scarborough Subway Extension, tunnelling will begin first, the province said, to be followed by separate contracts for the balance of the work.

Toronto Mayor John Tory applauded the province’s initiative in a release.

“I thank the Premier for continuing to push this project forward,” Tory said. “This is a welcome next step that will make sure we have shovels in the ground as soon as possible to get this long-awaited project completed.

“While the province moves ahead with transit expansion, the City of Toronto is at the same time investing billions into our existing transit system for new subway trains, new subway signal systems, new buses, new streetcars, and station upgrades.”