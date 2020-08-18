Police search for prisoner released by mistake in Milton

Halton police are searching for a prisoner who was released by mistake from a facility in Milton last night.

Around 11 p.m. police were contacted by staff from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex that the prisoner had been released and that help was needed to locate him.

Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28, was last seen leaving the correctional complex on foot.

He is described as East Indian, about five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, shoulder length black hair, and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger track suit with a large Tommy Hilfiger symbol printed in the middle of the chest. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Aujla but say if you see him, don’t approach him, but call 911.