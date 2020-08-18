Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Politicians speak out after Toronto mosque vandalized again
by News Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2020 5:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 5:29 pm EDT
Vandals have once again targeted a mosque in downtown Toronto.
The Majid Toronto Mosque on Adelaide near Church Street was vandalized on Sunday.
It marks the sixth time in three months the group’s two downtown locations have been hit.
There have been break-in attempts, broken windows and racist graffiti written on the walls and windows at both the Adelaide and Dundas Street locations.
Toronto police are investigating.
A man was arrested three weeks ago after someone threw a brick through a Masjid Toronto window.
Downtown city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam says she’s angry and saddened to hear of the latest incident.
And Mayor John Tory released a statement saying: “I stand with Toronto’s Muslim Community and condemn any form or vandalism, hatred or bigotry against any resident, community , or place of worship in our city.”