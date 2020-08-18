Back over 100: Ontario sees a jump in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Ontario is confirming 125 new cases of COVID-19 today, a significant jump from the 99 cases on Monday.

4 more deaths, up from 0

27 cases in Toronto, 17 in Peel and 28 in Windsor-Essex

85 of the new cases are Male

40,870 total cases with 90.9% considered resolved

Ontario is reporting 125 cases of #COVID19, an uptick over recent days and largely the result of localized increases with 17 cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex. Today, 27 of 34 PHUs are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 18, 2020

For more data, including breakdowns of each public health unit, click here.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs