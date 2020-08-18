Loading articles...

Back over 100: Ontario sees a jump in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 11:36 am EDT

COVID-19 samples sit in cold storage after testing at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario is confirming 125 new cases of COVID-19 today, a significant jump from the 99 cases on Monday.

  • 4 more deaths, up from 0
  • 27 cases in Toronto, 17 in Peel and 28 in Windsor-Essex
  • 85 of the new cases are Male
  • 40,870 total cases with 90.9% considered resolved

For more data, including breakdowns of each public health unit, click here.

