New video shows clearer view of confrontation between sheriff's deputy and Raptors’ Masai Ujiri

Attorneys representing Raptors President Masai Ujiri say new video reveals a sheriff’s deputy started the confrontation at last year’s NBA championship win in California.

The video, obtained by Fox News affiliate KTVU, shows three clear angles of the encounter between Deputy Alan Strickland and Ujiri, including from Strickland’s own body camera.

In the video, Ujiri can be seen walking towards Strickland as he makes his way onto the court to celebrate.

Ujiri appears to be taking out his credentials when Strickland appears to shove Ujiri in the chest.

The two exchange words, only for Ujiri to be shoved again. He then pushes Strickland back.

Ujiri’s legal team says the footage shows Strickland was “undeniably the initial aggressor.”

No criminal charges were ever filed against Ujiri, but Strickland sued Ujiri in February, claiming he suffered injuries both physically and mentally in the incident.