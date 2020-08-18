Loading articles...

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 5:52 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A 37-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.

The crash happened on Finchdene Square near Finch Avenue East and Markham Road just before midnight on Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist was riding on Finchdene without his helmet on when he lost control of the bike, struck a curb and then a tree.

He was ejected from the motorcycle.

