Lost hiker reportedly survived 14 days in New Mexico woods
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 18, 2020 12:02 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT
SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities say a hiker has survived after being stranded in a forest near Santa Fe for 14 days.
KRQE-TV reports the lost hiker was rescued Sunday after he called out to another hiker on the Windsor Trail.
Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour armed with the hiker’s exact GPS location, but he wasn’t located until the next day.
Santa Fe Fire Department Captain Nathan Garcia says the lost hiker is in his 50s and has chronic back pain and hurt it again while out hiking, making him unable to stand or walk.
Garcia says rescuers brought up his body temperature with a fire when they found him, and gave him food and water. He’d been without food for over a week.
His name was not released. He was recovering in a hospital.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}