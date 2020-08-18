Loading articles...

Large earthquake hits off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

A large earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit about 5:29 a.m. and was centred 128.1 km (79.4 miles) west of Bengkulu, Indonesia, the agency said. Bengkulu, a provincial capital, has a population of about 300,000.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

In June, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued.

The Associated Press

