Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday as Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus.

The benchmark index’s milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally, which built momentum on signs of budding growth in the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points, or 0.2%, to 27,778.07.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 81.12 points, or 0.7%, to 11,210.84.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 15.70 points, or 1%, to 1,569.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 152.95 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 191.54 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.11 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.00 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 760.37 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,238.24 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is down 98.70 points, or 5.9%.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB DVP north of Gerrard. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:44 PM
Some showers to the north sinking south into #Toronto. The 416 will be in the clear by about 5p-6p
Latest Weather
Read more