Gold miners help lift S&P/TSX composite as gold tops US$2,000 an ounce

TORONTO — The materials sector, which includes the gold miners, helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading Tuesday as the price of gold topped US$2,000 an ounce.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.13 points at 16,688.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.23 points at 27,840.68. The S&P 500 index was up 7.85 points at 3,389.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 55.05 points at 11,184.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.96 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down 70 cents at US$42.47 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$21.70 at US$2,020.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$2.96 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press